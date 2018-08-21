Could Celtic be about to receive bid for Dedryck Boyata?

Scottish champions Celtic are determined to keep defender Dedryck Boyata but the Bhoys could sell him if the price is right.
The Belgian defender has been linked with a move away from Celtic throughout the summer. Premier League newcomers Fulham made a £9 million bid for him in the summer which Celtic rejected.
His future at the club came under doubt after the 27-year-old refused to travel to Celtic’s crucial Champions League clash away to AEK Athens. He claimed he was injured, but Rodgers said after the match that he was fit enough to participate.
Boyata was demoted to the U20 side over the weekend but he has returned to training with the first team squad. Rodgers hopes to repair the relationship with the 27-year-old, but Celtic could still sell him if they get the right price.
Celtic’s resolve on the player could be tested this month particularly with Sevilla very much interested in signing him. The club’s sporting director Joaquin Caparros said:
“Boyata is one of those players that we have been following for a long time. Defence is an area we need to reinforce.
“We must proceed calmly because there are many factors with a transfer that doesn’t just depend on ourselves. The squad is balanced and impressive, but maybe there is something missing and we will try to address that.”
He admitted that the club can “proceed” calmly, which indicates that they have plans for Boyata and could make a move for him before the end of this month.
The La Liga side have reinforced their defence by signing Sergi Gomez, Joris Gnangon and Amadou Ibrahim this summer already but Boyata is still in their plans as well.