Copa America 2021: Schedule, Odds & Live Streaming

The 2021 Copa America takes place this summer, with 10 nations battling to be crowned the kings of the continent in the 47th edition of this tournament.

Argentina and Colombia will host the prestigious event – the first time it has been played in more than one country since 1983.





Reigning champions Brazil are inevitably amongst the favourites to win their tenth South American title this summer.

They triumphed 3-1 against Peru in the 2019 final and will be extremely tough to beat in the latest edition of the tournament.

Uruguay are the most successful nation in the history of Copa America with 15 wins, although they haven’t lifted the trophy since 2011.

Argentina are next in the all-time standings with 14 titles, but they have suffered some miserable luck in the competition in recent years.

Read on as we provide you with an in-depth guide to the 2021 Copa America tournament.

Copa America 2021 Host

Argentina and Colombia will jointly stage this year’s tournament, with each country supplying four venues in four cities.

Colombia will host the North Group, with stadiums in Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin lined up to stage the opening phase.

The South Group will be played in Argentina at venues in Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Mendoza and Santiago del Estero.

Each country will host two quarter-finals and one semi-final, while the third-place match and final will be played in Colombia.

The Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez has been chosen as the venue for the final on July 11.

Copa America 2021 Schedule

The opening phase of the tournament features two groups of five teams, with the top four in each section progressing to the quarter-finals.

The group stage is a single round-robin, with the knockout rounds played as single-elimination matches.

The knockout stage features quarter-finals, semi-finals, a third-place play-off and the final.

The draw and opening phase schedule is as follows:

Group A (South Zone): Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay

Argentina vs Chile – June 13

Paraguay vs Bolivia – June 14

Chile vs Bolivia – June 17

Argentina vs Uruguay – June 18

Uruguay vs Chile – June 20

Argentina vs Paraguay – June 21

Bolivia vs Uruguay – June 23

Chile vs Paraguay – June 24

Argentina vs Bolivia – June 27

Uruguay vs Paraguay – June 27

Group B (North Zone): Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela

Colombia vs Ecuador – June 15

Brazil vs Venezuela – June 15

Peru vs Brazil – June 19

Colombia vs Venezuela – June 19

Venezuela vs Ecuador – June 21

Colombia vs Peru – June 22

Ecuador vs Peru – June 24

Colombia vs Brazil – June 25

Ecuador vs Brazil – June 29

Venezuela vs Peru – June 29

Copa America 2021 – Knockout Stages

Quarter-finals – July 3-5

Semi-finals – July 7-8

Third-place play-off – July 10

Final – July 11

Copa America 2021 Odds

Argentina and Brazil dominate the Copa America betting. Here are the latest odds:

Argentina 2/1

Brazil 9/4

Colombia 9/2

Uruguay 8/1

Chile 12/1

Peru 25/1

Venezuela 40/1

Paraguay 40/1

Ecuador 40/1

Bolivia 150/1

Copa America 2021 Predictions

The Copa America has not been kind to Argentina in recent years, but hopes are high that they can lift the trophy for the first time since 1993.

They have finished as runners-up in four of the last six tournaments and will be confident of claiming glory this time around.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 11 international fixtures and could be a tough nut to crack with home advantage for most of the tournament.

Brazil will undoubtedly be the biggest danger to Argentina, with the Samba Kings chasing a tenth Copa America success.

They won the tournament on home soil in 2019 and could be the value bet to heap more misery on Argentina this summer.

Colombia have a strong squad, although their record of just one previous Copa America success is a major cause for concern.

Uruguay have won this competition a record 15 times, but their recent form has been patchy and they are hard to fancy.

Chile could prove to be troublesome as they strive to add to the victories they secured in the 2015 and 2016 editions of this tournament.

Peru may also give punters a run for their money having progressed to the final in 2019, but Brazil appeal as the most likely winners.

Copa America 2021 Live Streaming

Many broadcasters around the world will offer live online streaming of Copa America games throughout the tournament.

BT Sport owns the rights to screen the Copa America and fans can catch all the action online via the broadcaster’s app or website.

Check out the list of broadcasters who be showing live Copa America matches around the world:

Australia – Fox Sports

Argentina – TV Publica

Azerbaijan – ITV

Brazil – SporTV, Rede Globo

Bolivia – Bolivision

Chile – Canal 13

Colombia – Caracol Televisión, RCN

Canada – CTV

Costa Rica – Teletica, Repretel

China – CCTV

Haiti – Tele Haiti

Ecuador – Ecuavisa

Indonesia – Kompas TV

Iran – IRIB 3

Japan – DAZN

Jamaica – CVM TV

Latin America – ESPN

Malaysia – RTM, CNN Malaysia

Panama – Telemetro, TV Max

Peru – America Television

Paraguay – Tigo Sports

Mexico – TV Azteca, Televisa

Middle East – beIN Sports

Philippines – ABS-CBN

Russia – Sport 1

Montenegro, Romania, Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia – Arena Sport

Caribbean Islands – CVM TV

Spain – Canal+

Thailand – Channel 3

Turkey – NTV Sport

United States – Fox Sport, Telemundo Deportes

Venezuela – Venevision

Uruguay – Teledoce

South Korea – SBS

United Kingdom – BT Sport

India – Sony Ten, Sony Six

Numerous other websites allow you to stream live Copa America matches from across the planet. Click here to check out some of our favourites.