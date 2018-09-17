Conor Shaughnessy picked up injury while playing for Leeds U23

Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy has joined the injury list at the club while playing for the Under23 side on Monday, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites under 23 side stretched their unbeaten start to six games in the Professional Development League after earning a 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.
Leeds handed starts to first team players Jamal Blackman, Tom Pearce, Conor Shaughnessy and Lewis Baker. Adam Forshaw was on the bench alongside Ryan Edmondson.
The under-23s are down to 10 men. Shaughnessy off with an injury and all three substitutes have been used. #lufc https://t.co/PXDStAtzW6
— Beren Cross (@BerenCross) September 17, 2018
The report claims that the 22-year-old defender broke down with a strain and was forced off, leaving the Whites to play for the rest of the game with just 10 men.
Shaughnessy is not a regular starter and has been on the fringes of the first team under Marcelo Bielsa. He joins the likes of Gaetano Berardi, Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez on the injury list, and Patrick Bamford is also a long-term absentee.
While losing Shaughnessy won’t be a big blow for Leeds, the Whites fans will hope that his injury is nothing serious.
He is a backup to the senior side and can play his part, even from the substitute bench, if Liam Cooper or Pontus Jansson were to be ruled out.