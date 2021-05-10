Conor McGregor talks up move to buy Manchester United or Celtic

UFC star Conor McGregor has talked up a moved to buy either Manchester United or Celtic, having made his interest in acquiring a sports team known.

McGregor made his fortune fighting in the UFC, with a record of 25-5-0. The Irishman also ventured into boxing when he fought off against legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather.





Aside from his fighting career, McGregor also owns a whiskey company, Proper Twelve.

With a supposed net worth of £181 million, the likelihood of McGregor being able to purchase stakes in Celtic are slim, let alone Manchester United.

Despite that, McGregor hinted at a potential move for United in a tweet last month.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

McGregor has now expanded on his claim, suggesting during a Twitter Q&A that he would be interested in acquiring a sports team, and both Celtic and United are on his radar.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

SL View – Will the Glazers succumb to fan pressure?

Conor McGregor’s first claim about United came after intense fan pressure on the Glazer family, following the failed European Super League venture.

Since then, United fans have been intensely protesting against ownership of the club, with some breaking into the stadium ahead of kick-off in the scheduled clash with Liverpool.

There have also been training ground protests, with fans recently storming the club’s Carrington training ground.

As a result of protests, United even lost out on a £200m training kit deal.

With that in mind, you would think it is just a matter of time before the Glazer family start considering a move.

The real question is whether there is anyone with enough money available to purchase United.

If someone can stump up the cash, it would not be a surprise to see the Glazers finally succumb to the fans’ wishes.

Read Also: Manchester United fans react to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s display vs Aston Villa.