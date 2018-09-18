Conor Hourihane praises Aston Villa summer signings Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has showered praise on two summer signings Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie.
Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Steve Bruce managed to bring Abraham from Chelsea and Bolasie from Everton – both on loan – to Villa Park to add depth and quality in the attacking department.
Villa are going through a bad patch at the moment, but Hourihane, 27, believes that the addition of the duo has added quality to the side because they are highly talented.
Both Abraham and Bolasie featured last weekend as Villa drew 1-1 in the Championship.
He said to Express and Star: “We have a bit of a boost now from Tammy (Abraham) and Yannick (Bolasie) – good quality players.
“Hopefully the way the game finished on Saturday gives everyone a boost going forward.”
Villa are winless in their last six games in all competitions and will be looking to bounce back this evening when they face Rotherham United.
Bolasie and Abraham could both start the game for Villa as they look to regain the momentum.
Bruce is under pressure after picking up just three points at home this season, but they should be looking for a victory at Villa Park tonight.