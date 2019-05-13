Conor Hourihane lavishes praise on Aston Villa teammate

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has lavished praise on his teammate Jack Grealish.
The 28-year-old revealed to Sky Sports that Grealish has been in fantastic form this season and he is too good for the Championship.
Hourihane told Sky Sports about Grealish: “Jack’s the best player in the league, in my opinion. He has got so much quality. He is probably too good for the league. He does that every week for us, he’s fantastic.”
Villa are in the playoffs right now and Grealish will be key to their promotion hopes. He helped them secure a win over WBA in the first leg and he will want to guide them to the Premier League now.
There is no doubt that Grealish is one of the best players in the Championship and he should get an opportunity to showcase his talent in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can secure promotion this summer.
If not, they will struggle to hold on to a mercurial talent like Jack Grealish. He has proven himself in the Championship and he is ready to make the step up.
Premier League clubs will be keen on the player and it is only a matter of time before someone puts in an offer for the playmaker.
Grealish was heavily linked with Tottenham last summer but Villa managed to hold on to him. It has paid off so far.
Villa wouldn’t be in the playoffs with Grealish. They were struggling in the mid-table when Grealish was injured. His return coincided with Villa’s stunning run of form towards the end of the season.