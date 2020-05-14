Conor Hourihane comments on reported Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Jack Grealish

Aston Villa central midfielder Conor Hourihane has told Sky Sports that his teammate Jack Grealish has a tough decision to make, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester United.
According to The Daily Star, Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing Grealish from Premier League rivals Villa in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Spurs and the Merseyside outfit are prepared to pay over £50 million to sign the 24-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.
The Manchester Evening News has reported of interest in Grealish from United.
Republic of Ireland international central midfielder Hourihane has raved about his Villa teammate Grealish, and has admitted that the summer will be tough for the 24-year-old in regard to making a decision on his future.
Hourihane told Sky Sports about Grealish: “Jack’s obviously hugely talented, he’s our talisman and he’s had a fantastic season. He’s been linked with so many clubs, lots of top teams around Europe.
“It’s going to be a tough summer and a tough decision for Jack. Hopefully, first and foremost, he keeps us up – that is the most important thing for the football club.
“And then, whatever Jack decides to do, that’s up to him. He deserves everything he gets.”
Aston Villa exit
Grealish has been at Villa his entire club football career so far and is a key figure in manager Dean Smith’s team.
Even if Villa do not get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, it is hard to see the 24-year-old stay at Villa Park beyond the summer.
A move to Tottenham, Everton or United could be too tempting for Grealish to turn down this summer.