Conor Gallagher could be promoted to Chelsea first-team next season

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could be promoted to the first-team squad following his season-long loan at West Bromwich Albion, according to Goal.com.

The 21-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan with Charlton Athletic and Swansea City respectively, before making the temporary switch to the Baggies last summer.





He has been a regular for the Midlands outfit in the Premier League with 23 appearances, registering two goals and two assists.

His performances have left a good impression, and Goal claims that he is the front-runner among the loaned out players to get into Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the young midfielder, but a transfer won’t be easy as the midfielder still has four years left on his contract.

Sportslens view:

Gallagher is certainly one of the Blues’ most promising young midfielders, but there are no assurances that he will receive regular game time next term.

N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are the regular picks, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley will return from their loan stints this summer.

Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour is another young player waiting in the ranks for his opportunity but has played under 500 minutes since his return after a knee surgery.

With the vast competition for places, Gallagher may need a strong showing in pre-season to boost his prospects of regular first-team football.

Otherwise, he could head out on another loan deal, and the Eagles may be tempted to pursue him given a permanent transfer won’t be cheap.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Relief for Chelsea as Southgate confirms Mount is not injured.