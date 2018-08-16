Conor Coady raves about Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Conor Coady has heaped praise on teammate Ruben Neves, saying he is a role model for young players.
This has been a busy transfer window for Wolves with Nuno Espirito Santo having signed quite a few established stars like Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez.
However, Coady feels that Neves is class apart and a spectacular player. The former Liverpool defender adds that Neves is the best player he has ever played with.
“He’s absolutely magnificent, the best player I’ve ever played with,” said Coady to The Independent.
“He’s a spectacular player, he really is. To come from another country at such a young age and have the impact he’s had, he’s a role model for young players to follow.
“I’d heard a lot about him before he came to us because there were stories in the papers about Liverpool being interested in him and obviously I still watch what happens at Liverpool. It’s a privilege to have him in our team.”
This can be seen a huge compliment for the Portuguese midfielder, considering Coady has trained alongside Liverpool greats like Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez.
Neves played a massive role for Wolves as they won the Championship last term. And it seems like he has carried the form to the new season as well.
The 21-year-old was superb during Wolves’s 2-2 draw against Everton at the Molineux last weekend. Neves was brilliant on the opening day, scoring from a freekick before setting up Jimenez for the equaliser.