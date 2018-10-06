Connor Goldson likens Rangers teammate to England international

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has heaped praise on teammate Joe Worrall after his display during the midweek.
The 21-year-old was excellent against Rapid Vienna and Goldson believes that the young defender is showing maturity beyond his years.
The Rangers defender was very good against Villarreal as well and he will be delighted with these comments from his 25-year-old teammate.
Worrall is on loan at Rangers until the end of this season and he will be pleased with his time at the club so far. The 21-year-old is keeping Katic out of the side and he will be looking to build on his impressive performances and hold down a regular starting berth.
The former U20 England international has built up an impressive partnership with Goldson at the back for Rangers.
Goldson revealed that Worrall is quite similar to the Premier League defender Harry Maguire in terms of his style. He also tipped the young defender to go on and become a top player in the future.
He said: “He was brilliant and he was brilliant in Villarreal. Obviously, in the Livingston game we were all below par and he took a bit of criticism, which was unfair. He was made a bit of a scapegoat but he bounced back on Thursday and you could see what a player he is. I asked him today how old he is and he said 21. I thought he was about 26! He looks and reminds me of Harry Maguire. The way he plays, the way he runs, the shape of him. He is very good and he is going to be a top player, you can see that. The way he defends, he is strong, he can move — in the air and on the floor he is good. He is going to be a top player and will be a good player for us.”