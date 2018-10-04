Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Confirmed Rangers Starting Lineup vs Rapid Wien

Confirmed Rangers Starting Lineup vs Rapid Wien

4 October, 2018 Europa League, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers take on Rapid Wien in the Europa League tonight and here are the confirmed starting lineups.

 

The Scottish giants will be looking to secure their first win of the Europa League group stages today. Their draw against Villarreal was excellent but they need to pick up the three points soon. This is a great opportunity for them to do so.

Rapid Wien managed to win their opening game and they have the quality to trouble Rangers. The home side will need to be at their best to get a good result here.

Rangers will be determined to get back to winning ways after the poor showing against Livingston last time out. Gerrard has made two changes to the side that lost against Livingston. Flanagan and Kent are back in the starting lineup.

Key defender Katic has been benched once again.

The home side are undefeated in their last 9 games in the Europa League and the fans will be expecting a big performance from the players here. A win here would put them in a great position as far as qualification to the next round is concerned.

Report: Galatasaray plan bid for Everton forward Oumar Niasse
Noel Whelan gives his verdict on Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com