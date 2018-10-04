Confirmed Rangers Starting Lineup vs Rapid Wien

Rangers take on Rapid Wien in the Europa League tonight and here are the confirmed starting lineups.
🆕 Your #RangersFC team for tonight’s @EuropaLeague match against @skrapid. pic.twitter.com/UhXFg2eyJE
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 4, 2018
Die Start-1️⃣1️⃣ für heute! Anpfiff ist um 21 Uhr. #SCR2018 #RFCSCR pic.twitter.com/C1OAMXZczB
— SK Rapid Wien (@skrapid) October 4, 2018
The Scottish giants will be looking to secure their first win of the Europa League group stages today. Their draw against Villarreal was excellent but they need to pick up the three points soon. This is a great opportunity for them to do so.
Rapid Wien managed to win their opening game and they have the quality to trouble Rangers. The home side will need to be at their best to get a good result here.
Rangers will be determined to get back to winning ways after the poor showing against Livingston last time out. Gerrard has made two changes to the side that lost against Livingston. Flanagan and Kent are back in the starting lineup.
Key defender Katic has been benched once again.
The home side are undefeated in their last 9 games in the Europa League and the fans will be expecting a big performance from the players here. A win here would put them in a great position as far as qualification to the next round is concerned.