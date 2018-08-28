Confirmed line-ups: Leeds United vs Preston North End

Leeds United will face Championship rivals Preston North End in the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night at Elland Road.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side has made a terrific start to their 2018-19 campaign winning all their matches so far. The Whites are heading into this match on the back of a strong 3-0 victory over Norwich City last weekend.
In the opening round of the EFL Cup, Bielsa made a host of changes to the starting line-up, as he used his squad depth to the fullest. The Argentine has made several changes to the squad yet again.
Patrick Bamford, 24, the summer signing from Boro, starts for the Whites in place of Kemar Roofe. Jack Harrison and young defender Shackleton also start for the Yorkshire club.
Preston, on the other hand, have made a stuttering start to their Championship campaign. They won their first match against QPR, but since then have lost three out of their next four games.
Leeds United line up:
Blackman, Pearce, Shaughnessy, Jansson, Shackleton, Baker, Phillips, Harrison, Dallas (c), Roberts, Bamford
Tonight's #LUFC Starting XI presented by @Ladbrokes:
Blackman, Pearce, Shaughnessy, Jansson, Shackleton, Baker, Phillips, Harrison, Dallas (c), Roberts, Bamford pic.twitter.com/nrlMhWPNQ3
Preston line up:
Team News: Here is how your #pnefc team looks tonight…
Seven changes for North End this evening, and Alan Browne returns to the bench after missing Saturday's game through injury.
