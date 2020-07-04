Confirmed: Leeds United lineup v Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United will be looking to pick up all three points this afternoon when they take on Blackburn Rovers away from home at Ewood Park in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the match against Rovers on the back of a 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Elland Road in the league.





Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 75 points from 40 matches.

The West Yorkshire outfit are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and are favourites to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have been rather inconsistent since the resumption of the league last month after lockdown.

Last season, the Whites collapsed in the final weeks of the campaign and ended up third in the league table.

Blackburn are also in the race for promotion to the Premier League, although they will have to get there via the playoffs.

Rovers are just outside the top six, and a win against Leeds today will enhance their chances of sneaking into the playoffs.

It promised to be a very interesting game at Ewood Road and should have a few goals.

This is how Leeds will line up against Blackburn this afternoon:

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, White, Cooper, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Alioski, Roberts, Bamford