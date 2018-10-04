Confirmed Celtic Starting Lineup vs Salzburg

Celtic take on Salzburg in the Europa League tonight and here are the confirmed lineups.
📋 #CelticFC starting XI and subs 🆚 @RedBullSalzburg! 👊
Unsere Startelf gegen @CelticFC! #FCSCEL #UnserBewerb pic.twitter.com/bFuVY12CNk
The Scottish giants did well to beat Rosenborg in their opening group game and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping for more of the same here.
Celtic have started the season poorly by their standards and the Champions League exit early on will have hurt them. They will be looking to prove themselves in the Europa League now.
The away side will be without key star Scott Brown due to injury and Mulumbu has come in to replace the combative midfielder. That is the only change from the side that managed to win against Aberdeen last time out.
Salzburg were impressive in their group opener as well and they will be looking to pick up a home win here. Celtic will need to be at their best to get the three points.
The home side are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 Europa League games and they will be favourites heading into this one. However, Celtic cannot be underestimated. The Scottish champions have the quality to get a result here.