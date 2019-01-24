Compper could leave Celtic in January, club want to cancel contract early

Marvin Compper has an uncertain future at Celtic after struggling for playing time since his ill-fated move from RB Leipzig in January 2018. The German international has made just one appearance for the Hoops in the last 12 months, spending his debut season sidelined with a calf injury, and could be moved on this month as he’s been frozen out of the first-team. According to reports, Celtic want to cancel his contract 18 months early.
Filip Benkovic, Jozo Simunovic, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer and Jack Hendry are ahead of Compper in the pecking order, and manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Celtic are in talks with the defender’s representatives to come to an agreement that would see his contract terminated. As Compper’s deal with the Hoops doesn’t expire until 2020, Celtic will owe the centre-back in non-paid wages should he depart early.
A deal between all parties might give them a discounted figure, but it’s hard to see Compper being charitable. He spoke out against Rodgers in October 2018 for the lack of football, expressing a desire to stay and saying he has no idea why he’s been frozen out. A month later, Compper stated his desire to leave when the January transfer window opened. He still remains at the club, however, but that may not be the case in a weeks’ time.
