Commons says Rossiter “was a bystander” for Rangers against Hamilton

Kris Commons was critical of Jordan Rossiter’s performance against Hamilton, suggesting the Rangers midfielder “was a bystander” on Sunday. Steven Gerrard’s side picked up all three points at the New Douglas Park, thrashing the Accies 4-1, but Commons wasn’t happy with every aspect of the victory. He believes Rossiter’s performance left a lot to be desired and Gerrard isn’t getting the best of his places.
Writing in his Daily Mail column, the ex-Celtic forward said: “The players aren’t quite doing what (Gerrard’s) wanting them to do. The fans expect you to win every game and win with a certain style. You need to put on a show – especially against a team like Hamilton. But it was all very rigid. There was no imagination, nobody looking to play off the cuff. Jordan Rossiter was a bystander.”
Rossiter joined Rangers on a free transfer from Liverpool in July 2016 and has gone on to make only 13 appearances in all competitions due to injury problems. The 21-year-old has battled back into Gerrard’s starting lineup this season – having made only his first league appearance of 2018/19 – but he was looking understandably rusty.
Commons failed to mention that in his piece before criticising the midfielder. Rossiter had been previously absent until mid-October due to a calf injury, which is one of many problems he’s had to overcome in the last two years. In his debut season at Ibrox, Rossiter played in just six games and spent the majority of the season sidelined with a calf injury.
Last season, the same problem reared its head only weeks into the campaign, ruling Rossiter until now. Perhaps Commons should have gone a bit easier on the midfielder, or at least offered an explanation into why he was a bystander.
