Commons says Ejaria has a “silky touch and good movement”

Kris Commons was full of praise for Rangers midfielder Ovie Ejaria, saying the 20-year-old has a “silky touch and good movement”. Rangers beat Hamilton Academicals 4-1 on Sunday, October 21, leaving them fifth in the Scottish Premiership with 17 points from 12 games. Ejaria didn’t score against Hamilton but he played his part in the victory and was lauded by Commons for his efforts.
Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the former Celtic forward said: “I like Ovie Ejaria. He reminds me of Kanu, the former Arsenal striker. He looks quite gangly and unorthodox, but he’s got a silky touch and good movement.” Ejaria joined Rangers from on loan from Liverpool in July and has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competitions already this season, scoring two goals.
Steven Gerrard is also a fan of Ejaria, having utilised him in every competition thus far. The England u21 international featured in every Europa League qualifier and League Cup outings and was absent for only one Premiership match this season. Ejaria has kept the likes of Ross McCrorie, Andy Halliday and Ryan Jack out of the starting lineup too.
His long-term future at Liverpool is uncertain, however, as thre’s stiff competition for playing time under Jurgen Klopp. It’s hard to see Ejaria getting in ahead of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita et al. There’s every chance he could consider a permanent move to Rangers as a result.
