Commons names Sinclair as the Celtic player fans would have been happy to sell this summer

Kris Commons believes Celtic supporters would have been happy to see Scott Sinclair sold this summer. Writing in his Daily Mail column, the 35-year-old criticised Sinclair’s recent form for the Hoops and says questions were being asked of his commitment by the fans due to his record of short stays at clubs.
The 29-year-old joined Brendan Rodgers’ side in August 2016 and has gone on to score and create 74 goals in 117 games, while winning two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups. However, his form has dipped in the last year and has carried on into the new season.
Commons said: “One of Celtic’s highest-paid players, some supporters might even have accepted him being moved on to get him off the wage bill. He’s mirrored Celtic as a whole over the past couple of years; brilliant in 2016-2017, still good without being spectacular last season, and now this time around something’s just not quite right.”
Celtic are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership with 13 points from seven games this season, coming off the back of just one win in their last three games. The Hoops have scored just seven goals in seven and Sinclair has yet to get off the mark. The England u21 international has been in and out of the team this season, failing to score in his three Premiership appearances.
He’s managed only one goal in 12 games in all competitions for Celtic in 2018/19. Sinclair’s contract still has two years to run, but his future will be in doubt if he can’t pick up his form this campaign.
