Collymore says Aston Villa should appoint Hughes as Director of Football

Stan Collymore believes Aston Villa should appoint “bright guy” Mark Hughes as Director of Football, reports Birmingham Live. The former Aston Villa striker, who has also played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Leicester City, believes the Southampton manager would be better suited with a position among backroom staff rather than as a head coach.
Collymore was critical of Hughes’ abilities as manager but would jump at the chance to bring him to Villa as a director. Writing in his column in the Mirror, the 47-year-old said: “I don’t know what Mark Hughes brings to football clubs as a manager – I can’t pigeonhole him and there doesn’t seem to be a unifying thread between all his clubs.
“But what I do know is that, as a very bright guy who understands the game as a player and a manager, he’d make a very good director of football and I’d have loved to have seen him taking that role at my club, Aston Villa.” Hughes has managed seven sides – Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Southampton – but the 54-year-old’s reputation has taken a hit in recent years.
Villa already have a Sporting Director in place, appointing former Valencia and Atletico Madrid man Jesus Garcia Pitarch to work alongside new manager Dean Smith. Pitarch, nicknamed Suso, is now one of three men (CEO Christian Purslow and Smith) in a decision-making trio, so it’s unlikely the Villans will be looking for a Director of Football.
It’s also unlikely Hughes would quit management for a backroom position at his age, so Collymore’s comments should be taken with a pinch of salt.
