Colback could leave Newcastle

Jack Colback looks on his way out of Newcastle this summer after falling down the pecking order and being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Rafael Benitez. The 29-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for the Magpies since 2017 and has spent the last 18 months out on loan due to the lack of first-team opportunities.
Colback initially joined Nottingham Forest in January 31, 2018 until May 31, 2018, making 16 appearances at the City Ground. He re-joined the Reds last season and has made 39 appearances in all competitions this time round. He’s admitted that his future at Newcastle is uncertain and previously said he would join Forest on a permanent deal.
Chronicle Live say Newcastle are open to offers for the Englishman which will be music to Forest’s ears. His asking price is reportedly £2m and Colback’s contract demands could be around £1.8m-a-year/£35k-per-week. With Newcastle willing to sell, Colback willing to leave and Forest desperate to sign him, a move could be completed in a matter of weeks.
Regardless, it doesn’t appear likely that he’ll play another game for Newcastle. Since joining the Magpies in 2014, Colback has made 102 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came two years ago. His deal has one year remaining at St James’ Park, but a permanent move has been touted this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.