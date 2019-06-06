Colback could leave Newcastle, Villa should sign him

Jack Colback is expected to leave Newcastle after becoming surplus to requirements over the last 18 months. The 29-year-old’s last appearance for Newcastle came against Barnsley on May 7, 2017 and he’s openly admitted he’s unlikely to return while Rafael Benitez remains in charge.
Colback has an uncertain future at St James’ Park, but he could be targeted by Aston Villa after the Midlands outfit released two of their defensive midfielders – Glenn Whelan and Mile Jedinak. Manager Dean Smith could be on the hunt for a replacement and should consider procuring the signature of the Englishman.
Colback has spent the last year-and-a-half on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 55 appearances in all competitions and contributing six goals. He was a standout performer for the Reds last season and has put himself in the shop window for suitors.
The 29-year-old made 38 Championship appearances in 2018/19, made 17 chances, completed 67% of his dribbles, won 41 aerial duels (51%), averaged 41 passes-per-game with 87% accuracy, blocked 62 passes/shots/crosses, made 41 clearances and averaged a tackle (120) or interception (55) every 19 minutes.
He may not be a guaranteed starter at Villa Park, but he’d be great backup to John McGinn, is capable of playing in defence and midfield and wouldn’t break the bank. Colback has a £2m asking price and only has 12 months left on his deal at Newcastle.
