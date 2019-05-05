Clubs may have to pay £60m and £3.6m in wages to sign Grealish

Jack Grealish could have an uncertain future this summer depending on how Aston Villa fare in the Championship playoffs. The 23-year-old came close to moving to Tottenham last summer and continues to be linked with the Lilywhites. Neil Moxley of the Mirror believes Grealish will be sold if Villa fail to earn promotion in May, but he won’t come cheap.
The 23-year-old reportedly has a £60m release clause and a contract worth £3.6m-a-year/£70k-per-week at Villa which could put off a lot of clubs. That’s not to say Grealish hasn’t been outstanding, however. Before the Norwich game, the England u21 international had scored and created 12 goals in 31 Championship games this season, making 72 chances and 53 successful dribbles (62%).
Prior to Sunday’s clash, Grealish averaged 47 passes-per-game with 87% accuracy, had won 22 aerial duels (45%), taken 65 shots with 34% accuracy, whipped in 113 crosses with 23% and averaged a tackle (36) or interception (17) every 51 minutes. Since his return from a lengthy shin injury, Villa had won 10 and drawn one from 11 games that followed.
The midfielder has been key to Villa’s turnaround in form which is why his release clause is so high. Whether clubs meet that asking price remains to be seen, however.
