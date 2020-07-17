Club president confirms West Ham interest in Serhou Guirassy

West Ham are thought to be keen on signing the Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy this summer.

As per the club’s president, Crystal Palace and West Ham are interested in signing the player.





He said (quotes h/t Sportwitness): “I cannot tell you currently, you’ll have to ask Serhou on what he wants to do. You can also add Crystal Palace and West Ham to the French interests. At the moment, the most interesting offers come from England, but we don’t want to stand in the way of his career. Up to Serhou’s agents to see what the best option is for him”.

Guirassy had an impressive season with Amiens in Ligue 1 despite the campaign ending with relegation. He managed to score 9 goals for the French outfit.

The 24-year-old deserves to play at a higher level than Ligue 2 and a move to the Premier League could be perfect for him. Both Palace and West Ham could use some depth in their attack and Guirassy wouldn’t be a bad option.

He will add presence and goals to the side. Guirassy could partner the likes of Haller in attack next season or he could operate as the backup.

The attacker can play as a wide forward as well and he likes to cut in from the left. He would give Moyes some much-needed options in attack. His versatility will be an added bonus.

It will be interesting to see where Guirassy ends up eventually. Both clubs should be able to afford him and they can tempt him with a higher salary than Amiens as well.