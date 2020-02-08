Club owner raves about Rangers signing Ianis Hagi

Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi Becali has claimed that Rangers signing Ianis Hagi will be a €100m player within two years.
The midfielder joined Rangers on loan in January and the Scottish outfit have the option to sign him permanently in the summer.
Becali believes that Hagi is supremely talented and he will follow in the footsteps of his father.
Speaking to Digi sport, he said (quotes via Daily Record): “I think he will be a great European footballer in the future. For me, he will be worth €100m in just two years.”
Hagi has done well for Rangers so far and the fans will be impressed with what they have seen. He could develop into a real star for Steven Gerrard’s side once he adapts to Scottish football completely.
Recently he scored a match-winning goal against Hibernian and Gerrard was thoroughly impressed with his overall display.
The attacking midfielder will be delighted to hear these comments about him and he will be looking to work hard and improve as a player.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers take up the option to sign him permanently at the end of this season. Hagi seems like a prodigious talent and it could be a superb long term investment for the Ibrox outfit.