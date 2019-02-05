Club doctor: Leeds United’s Izzy Brown is fully fit

Leeds United fans are eagerly waiting to see Izzy Brown in action, and the club’s Head of Medical Rob Price has some exciting piece of news for them.
Price has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that Brown is fully fit. However, it remains to be seen how Marcelo Bielsa integrates him given he hasn’t yet made his debut for the Yorkshire club following an injury-ravaged season.
The 22-year-old returned to action for the Whites’ Under 23 side in recent weeks, and Price claims that the on-loan midfielder from Chelsea is now available for selection.
“Izzy from our point of view is fully fit. Now it’s for him to produce on the pitch what the coaching staff need from him, which is learning the movements we do in training and everything else,” he told The YEP.
“He’s still doing gym work with us but he’s training fully with the team and involved in Under-23s games. He’s fine.”
Leeds signed Kiko Casilla during the January transfer window, but failed to land Daniel James from Swansea. Brown could be like a new signing for the Whites, and could play a key role for the side as they aim for automatic promotion.
Bielsa was keen to add a creative player to the side following Samuel Saiz’s departure to Getafe, and it remains to be seen whether Brown can be that player to plug the gap.
Tyler Roberts has been used in the playmaker role, but Brown is likely to bring more quality in that department.
Leeds will face Middlesbrough next in the Championship and it remains to be seen whether Bielsa includes Brown in the squad or not.