Club chief confirms Leeds wanted Jack Marriott last season

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that Leeds United wanted to sign Jack Marriott earlier this year.
The Whites submitted a verbal offer in January for the striker but the move never materialised. Leeds never came back with an offer in the summer.
The Peterborough chief confirmed the news on his social media account.
Marriott went on to join Derby County later and he has been in sublime form for Frank Lampard’s side.
Leeds fans will be wondering what could have been if they had pulled off the signing last season.
Marriott is currently one of the stars of the Championship and he could have taken Leeds United to a whole new level.
Bielsa will be hoping to secure promotion this season and someone like Marriott could have made a huge difference.
The striker has been instrumental to Derby’s success so far this season and if he maintains his current form, Lampard’s men will certainly challenge for the title this season.
Marriott has scored four goals in his last five games including crucial strikes against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. The Derby man has been in lethal form and the Rams fans will be delighted that Leeds failed to land him earlier this season.