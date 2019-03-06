Clive Allen urges Tottenham to sign Gareth Bale

Tottenham legend Clive Allen has urged the club to re-sign Gareth Bale.
The Real Madrid winger is going through a tough time at Santiago Bernabeu and he has been linked with a Premier League return this summer.
Bale’s time in Spain has been plagued with injuries and he has failed to win over the Real Madrid fans.
The 29-yr-old winger has been booed a few times this season and perhaps it would be the right time for him to move on.
Tottenham could certainly use a top quality winger and signing Bale would be tremendous as per Allen.
“I would love to see that happen,” he told Tuesday’s Sports Breakfast.
“Gareth Bale coming back to Spurs, with the new stadium and the way the club is moving forward, I think that would be a massive statement.
“Obviously I was there when he arrived and I worked with him for a number of years.
The Welshman is a world class player when he is fit and he could take Pochettino’s side to the next level.
Spurs have come close to challenging for the title a couple of times now and they just need that extra bit of quality to take them past the final hurdle.
Gareth Bale could certainly make that difference for Tottenham going forward. The Londoners have a very good defence in place already and they just need to improve in attack.
Bale would share the goalscoring burden with Harry Kane as well. Furthermore, he has played in the Premier League before and he should be able to make an instant impact.