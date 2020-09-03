Cliff Jones urges Tottenham to sign Gareth Bale

Former Tottenham star Cliff Jones has urged the club to sign Gareth Bale this summer.

The 83-cap Welsh international winger has fallen out of favour at the Spanish club and he will need to leave in order to play regular first-team football.





Come on @SpursOfficial get @GarethBale11 on a season loan, would suit all concerned. #COYS — Cliff Jones (@Cliff_Jones11) September 2, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decide to cash in on Gareth Bale in the coming weeks.

It seems that the player is keen on a move away from Santiago Bernabeu but Real Madrid blocked his exit last season and his future will depend on what they decide.

Bale played his best football at Tottenham and a return to England would be ideal for his career right now. He’s a world-class player when on form and he could improve Jose Mourinho’s side immensely.

If Tottenham manage to sign Gareth Bale this summer they should be able to get back into the top four and qualify for Champions League football.

Mourinho has already improved his defence and midfield with the signings of Hojbjerg and Doherty. Spurs need to add more quality and depth to their attack now.

Bale would add flair, pace and goals to the side. He is at the peak of his career right now and he would be one of the best players in the league instantly if he moves to Tottenham.