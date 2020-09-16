Cliff Jones reacts as Tottenham Hotspur launch move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale back to North London this summer, and a loan move has been touted.

According to The Athletic, the La Liga giants are potentially open to paying around half of his £600,000-a-week wages to get a loan deal over the line, but the exact nature of the transfer is yet to be finalised while personal terms are also yet to be agreed.





Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will look to pull out all the stops in order to get the deal done, and Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has told BBC Sport Wales that the 31-year-old still loves Spurs and it’s where he wants to be.

Former Spurs winger Cliff Jones has reacted thus to the news on Twitter after it appeared that the club have decided to follow the transfer suggestion he offered earlier this month:

Looks like my suggestion and the Welsh secret service might make this actually happen. Welcome home @GarethBale11 https://t.co/V3wOmT4v45 — Cliff Jones (@Cliff_Jones11) September 15, 2020

Well can't disclose what the message was, but it seems to have worked! https://t.co/qoxb1a0l1e — Cliff Jones (@Cliff_Jones11) September 15, 2020

The Wales international left Tottenham for Madrid for a then world-record fee of £85 million in 2013, and has since established himself as one of the best players on the planet, scoring than 100 goals and winning four Champions League titles.

Bale is now surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, though, and he is keen to move to where he can be guaranteed regular playing minutes ahead of next summer’s European Championship.