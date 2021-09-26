Clermont Foot will be looking to put an end to their winless run when they take on Monaco in a Ligue 1 match this weekend.

Clermont Foot are winless in their last five league games and they are 12th in the league table. Meanwhile, Monaco have bounced back after a stuttering start and they have a win and a draw in their last two league games.

Clermont Foot vs Monaco team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from. Monaco could be without Guillermo Maripan.

Clermont Foot: Desmas; Zedadka, Hountondji, Billong, N’Simba; Gastien, Samed; Dossou, Khaoui, Rashani; Bayo

Monaco: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique; Martins, Lucas, Tchouameni, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Volland

Clermont Foot vs Monaco form guide

The home side have lost two and drawn three of their last five Ligue 1 matches and they have conceded a total of 16 goals in the league so far.

Meanwhile, Monaco have conceded 10 goals in seven league games and they have just two wins in the French league so far.

Clermont Foot vs Monaco betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Clermont Foot vs Monaco from bet365:

Match-winner:

Clermont Foot – 3/1

Draw – 5/2

Monaco – 10/11

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 4/5

Under – 5/4

Clermont Foot vs Monaco prediction

Both teams are in mediocre form and this should be a close contest.

Clermont Foot and Monaco have been quite vulnerable at the back so far this season and they will fancy scoring against each other this week.

A high scoring game seems likely here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Get over 2.5 goals at 4/5 with bet365

