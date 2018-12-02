Claudio Ranieri wants to sign Nathaniel Clyne for Fulham

Fulham are interested in signing Nathaniel Clyne on loan in January.
The Liverpool defender has lost his starting berth for Trent Alexander-Arnold and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.
As per the Sun, Ranieri wants to sign the English full back and he has asked Liverpool to loan him the player for the remainder of the season.
It will be interesting to see if Klopp sanctions a move for the former Saints defender midway through the season.
Clyne would be a terrific signing for Fulham. The Cottagers are in need of good defenders and the 27-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League over the years.
If he can regain his form and fitness, Clyne could transform Fulham’s defence during the second half of the season.
The Londoners should look to bring in a centre back as well. They have been abysmal at the back so far this season and Ranieri will have to fix his defensive problems if Fulham are to secure a respectable finish this season.