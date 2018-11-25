Claudio Ranieri raves about Mitrovic after Fulham win

Fulham picked up their first league win since August yesterday.
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice to secure the three points for Fulham against Southampton.
Manager Claudio Ranieri will be delighted with a winning start to his reign and he lavished praise on the Serbian striker after his explosive display against the Saints.
Ranieri believes that Mitrovic is one of the best strikers in the world.
He said: “For me, Mitrovic is one of the best strikers in Europe. When I say in Europe, I say all the world. He’s only 24 years old, he’s a fantastic player and it is important to give the ball to him.”
The former Newcastle man has been in red-hot form for Fulham but to claim that he is one of the best in his position is a bit premature. Although his numbers at Fulham are excellent, he will need to prove himself at a higher level.
Having said that, the player will be delighted to hear these comments from the manager and he will be looking to build on his impressive start to the season.
Fulham have started the season very poorly and they are in the relegation battle right now. Mitrovic will be looking to lift his side to safety and help them secure a respectable finish during the second half of the season.