Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Claudio Marchisio would be a superb signing for Tottenham

Claudio Marchisio would be a superb signing for Tottenham

20 August, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Italian international Claudio Marchisio has left Juventus after the club agreed to terminate his contract this summer.

The 32-year-old midfielder is a free agent right now and several clubs will be monitoring his situation over the next few days.

Premier League outfit Tottenham should look to sign him on a free transfer. Although the window for incomings is closed now, Spurs can sign a free agent.

The Londoners have not signed a player this summer and the 32-year-old could be a useful option for cheap.

Pochettino has had to rely on Dembele as his main central midfielder and Marchisio would be the ideal alternative. Also, it would allow Pochettino to rotate more often.

Harry Winks has just recovered from his injury and bringing in a central midfielder would allow the youngster to regain his form and develop without any added pressure.

Marchisio is a very good passer and his defensive contribution would suit Pochettino’s style of play as well. The 32-year-old would add some much-needed winning experience to the squad as well.

The former Juventus man has won several titles with the Italian club.

If Spurs manage to pull it off, the transfer would be a real masterstroke from Pochettino.

Sheyi Ojo would be a superb signing for Celtic
Aston Villa fans react to Scott Hogan potential loan exit rumours

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com