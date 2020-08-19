Claudio Bravo sends message to Manchester City fans following exit

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has left Manchester City after four years at the Etihad Stadium.

The 37-year-old joined the Premier League side from Barcelona in the summer of 2016, featuring in 61 games across all competitions and winning two Premier League titles and two League Cups.





Bravo was Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper during his debut campaign at the club, but he struggled to impress and was dropped to the bench following the arrival of Ederson the following summer.

The Chilean was one of the best back-up goalies in the English top-flight and was always keen to prove himself anytime he was called into action.

Bravo won’t be short of options following his City departure, and he has sent this message to the club and fans on Twitter:

Thank you for all @ManCity a big pleasure 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZNEecMpkBr — Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) August 19, 2020

The Chilean has been linked with Real Betis and Leeds United thus far, and the veteran will be keen to prove himself elsewhere.

City are set to take back last summer signing Zack Steffen from his loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf to replace Bravo in the squad, and the USA international keeper will hope to be a quality understudy to Ederson next season.

The 25-year-old joined Guardiola’s side from Columbus Crew last summer for an MLS record £5.2 million after he was named Goalkeeper of the Year and picked for the all-star XI.