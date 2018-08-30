Claude Puel hints Celtic target Filip Benkovic could leave

There is still hope for Celtic if they make a loan move for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic.
The Foxes manager Claude Puel has hinted that the young defender could leave the King Power Stadium on loan before Friday’s deadline.
Celtic have shown an interest in signing the Croatian centre-back. The Daily Mail recently reported that the Hoops are lining up a loan move for Benkovic.
Puel suggested that there is a ‘possibility’ of the player going out on loan. He has described the youngster as a talented player but has hinted that he would struggle to get regular game time this season.
“What I can say about Filip is, we will see if he has a possibility to go out on loan. But, I’m happy to have this player because he’s talented. We want to continue to develop him, but we have a lot of centre backs,” said Puel, as quoted by BBC Leicester Sport via their official Twitter account.
Benkovic would be a superb addition for the Bhoys. Celtic are desperate to make additions to their defence, and signing the youngster on loan would be a good move.
With Dedryck Boyata’s future remaining unclear, and the likes of Jack Hendry, Jozo Simunovic and Marvin Commper not good enough, signing a centre-back is a priority for Rodgers.
Leicester have Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire on their books, and Benkovic moving out on loan would suit all parties involved.