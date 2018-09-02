Claude Puel feels Leicester deserved a point despite defeat against Liverpool

Leicester City lost 2-1 against Liverpool on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s troops continued their good start to the season and have now won all four of their Premier League games played to date.
Liverpool went into the first half with a 2-0 lead through goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had a bad game and Rachid Ghezzal managed to pull one back for the Foxes during the 63rd minute.
The Reds were, however, able to hold on and maintain their 100% win record in the League this season.
Leicester will certainly be disappointed by the result.
They have now lost two out of their four League games played so far.
However, there are plenty of positives to take from the loss which came against arguably one of the best sides in the League this season.
Puel does believe that his side did deserve a draw from the game.
When reflecting on the match, he said as quoted by Sky Sports: “I’m disappointed for my players because they gave their best. The second half was fantastic, we showed good quality and had a lot of chances.
“We continued to attack, it was a shame to concede the second goal just before half-time. It was difficult to come back after that.”
“My players played well, we corrected some aspects in our play in the second half to push Liverpool. I am happy about our game, we showed our quality.”
“I think we had the chances to come back, and to have a draw. I think we deserved that. I have a young team, young players, they will learn.”
“We had good tempo, good aggression. We played with confidence and we had the chances to come back. It is encouraging.”