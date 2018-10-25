Clattenburg says Lloris was ‘reckless’ against PSV Eindhoven

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes Hugo Lloris was “reckless” in Wednesday night’s stalemate with PSV Eindhoven, as Tottenham Hotspur dropped points in their third consecutive Champions League game. Spurs’ hopes of progress to the knockouts currently hang in the balance as they find themselves third in Group B with only one point from a possible nine.
As for Lloris, the long-serving goalkeeper was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Hirving Lozano which forced manager Mauricio Pochettino to sacrifice Son Heung-Min for Michel Vorm to replace Lloris between the sticks. Tottenham were winning 2-1 at the Philips Stadion but couldn’t hold on and conceded to finish the game 2-2.
After the match, Pochettino didn’t want to single out any player for criticism, but Clattenburg believes Lloris can have no complaints for his poor decision-making. Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, he said: “Hugo Lloris was correctly sent off after charging out of goal and taking down Hirving Lozano. He was reckless and denied a clear and obvious goal-scoring opportunity.”
Tottenham have three games to save themselves in the Champions League, return fixtures against PSV, Inter Milan followed by a trip to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona. Given they’ve lost two of their first three games in the competition, elimination from Group B looks a real possibility.
Stats from Transfermarkt.