Christopher Jullien reacts to Celtic win vs Hamilton on Twitter

Celtic maintained their impressive form with a 2-1 victory over Hamilton at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.
The Bhoys central defender Christopher Jullien has taken to social networking site Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s win against Hamilton at home.
Glasgow Rangers were also in action on Wednesday. The Gers failed to win, managing a disappointing 2-2 draw against Aberdeen away from Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers are challenging Celtic for the title this season, and the result means they are now two points behind their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.
Jullien, who joined Celtic from Toulouse in the summer transfer window for a reported fee in the region of £7 million, has taken to Twitter to express his joy following his side’s victory.
Big Win tonight guys. You got to love this Team mentality 👊🏽 🍀
.#broonylegend#nevergiveup #hoopsupsideyourhead pic.twitter.com/oTia9ugSwM
— Chris Jullien.. (@Chri6ViF) December 4, 2019
The Hoops took the lead as early as in the 13th minute through Ryan Christie who has been in phenomenal form this season. The attacking midfielder has now scored his 9th goal of the season.
Marios Ogkmpoe equalised for the visiting team in the 90th minute. Just when it looked like Celtic would drop crucial points, skipper Scott Brown stepped up to seal all three points for Celtic in the second minute of injury time.