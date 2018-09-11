Christophe Lollichon believes Hugo Lloris is overrated

Chelsea coach Christophe Lollichon believes that Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is overrated by the fans.
The French goalkeeping coach revealed that Alphonse Areola is a better keeper and that he should be the number one for the national team.
He said: “People live in a dream world when it comes to Lloris a bit too much, but for me Areola is above. Against Germany, he was positionally very good and in his ability to come out. It’s the basis of all goalkeepers, but not everyone does it well. He’s pro-active in his anticipation.”
Lloris has been a key player for club and country over the last few years and to call him overrated is quite surprising. Tottenham fans won’t be too happy with these quotes from a rival coach.
The 31-year-old has regressed over the last season but he is still a good player who can make a difference at the top level. Lloris guided his country to World Cup glory recently.
Meanwhile, Areola is a top-class talent as well. There is no doubt that he will be the long-term replacement for Lloris for his country. The 25-year-old could develop into a real star with regular first team football.
According to Daily Mirror, Lollichon had shortlisted Areola as a potential replacement for Courtois this summer. However, the Blues decided to sign Kepa Arizzabalaga for a world record fee instead.