Christie ‘still talking’ with Celtic over a contract extension

Ryan Christie says he’s “still talking” with Celtic over a contract extension. The right-midfielder has struggled for game time this season but impressed when given a chance in the League Cup on Sunday, having a hand in all three goals in the Hoops’ 3-0 win over Hearts.
The 23-year-old joined Celtic from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 and has only made 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating six goals. He’s spent most of his time out on loan at Aberdeen until the summer and has sought a place in the first-team under Brendan Rodgers.
Despite not holding down a starting place, Christie has performed well from the bench and is a player Celtic are looking to retain past next summer. His contract is up at the end of the season but neither party wants a Parkhead departure.
As per The Sun, Christie said: “Yes, we’re still talking. I don’t know where it will go from here, but we’ll see in a few weeks. I’m hopeful, of course. I love playing for Celtic, I love being at this football club. I won’t be looking elsewhere until it’s sorted.
“It’s what I’m looking to do, to make an impact when I get my chance. Today was one of my best moments at Celtic. I was just happy to make an impact. We are a club that wants to make finals every year, so to come on and make an impact on the park and help us make another one was very pleasing for me.”
This season, Christie has made 11 appearances across the board, five in the Scottish Premiership, but has only started a total of two games. He’s got a lot of competition for playing time, with James Forrest, Jonny Hayes, Scott Sinclair, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor all vying for a spot in the attack.
