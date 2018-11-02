Christie says ‘it’s an absolute joy’ to play alongside McGregor

Ryan Christie says “it’s an absolute joy” to play alongside Callum McGregor because the Celtic midfielder “uses the ball so well”. Christie has enjoyed an extended period of playing time in the first-team this season, having previously been loaned away from Parkhead in a bid for more opportunities, and he says he’s found it easy to play under Brendan Rodgers due to the quality of his teammates.
As per The Sun, Christie said: “It’s easy for me to come into this side — all I have to do is pass the ball to them. With Scott Brown out injured, Callum McGregor goes in there and he uses the ball so well. Every time he gets on it he wants to pass it forward. For the likes of myself and Tom Rogic in front of him, that’s an absolute joy.”
The 23-year-old joined Celtic from Inverness Caldeonian Thistle in 2015 and has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating six goals. He’s been with Aberdeen on a temporary basis due to a lack of opportunity in the Celtic first-team but now finds himself getting more minutes with his parent club. Christie is taking his chance with both hands this season.
The Scotland international, who has represented his country on three occasions, has played in 11 games for Rodgers, contributing three goals. He featured recently against Dundee on October 31 and is likely to start in their next fixture against leaders Hearts on Saturday, November 3. Celtic are big favourites to pick up all three points at home, which could see them go within a point of the first-place side.
Stats from Transfermarkt.