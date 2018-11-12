Christie extends Celtic contract

Celtic have confirmed that Ryan Christie has extended his contract at Parkhead until 2021. The 23-year-old has been more of a first-team regular this season and has been rewarded for his form under Brendan Rodgers.
Christie’s career at Parkhead was in doubt this campaign, with the midfielder having been loaned to Aberdeen for the last 12 months, but he took his chance to impress with both hands and is now a key player upon his return to the Hoops.
He told Celtic’s official website: “I’m delighted. Ever since I started to play a bit more in the team, I’ve been happy to make an impact. Celtic is the club I want to continue playing for. It’s such a big club in Scottish football and it’s a delight for me to sign and keep playing for Celtic.”
Christie joined Celtic from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in September 2015 and has gone on to make 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating nine goals. The Scotland international, who has represented his country on three occasions, has played every minute of Celtic’s last three league outings.
The midfielder started the season on the bench and being reduced to second-half cameo appearances. He’s racked up only 123 minutes of Premiership football and was an unused substitute on three occasions up until late-October when he scored against Dundee (October 31), played a full 90 minutes and hasn’t been dropped ever since.
Celtic are top of the table with 26 points from 12 games and a match in hand over second-placed Hearts. The Hoops have won five and drawn one of their last six in the Premiership and Christie has certainly played his part in their success in recent weeks.
Stats from Transfermarkt.