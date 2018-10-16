Christian Purslow says Aston Villa boss Dean Smith will have money to spend in January

Aston Villa unveiled Dean Smith as their new boss on Monday. The former Brentford manager sat along with chief executive Christian Purslow and took questions from reporters on various subjects.
Purslow has assured everyone that although the club will remain respectful of the Financial Fair Play regulations, they will have funds in place to support Smith in the January transfer window.
The chief executive, who was appointed in August by new majority shareholders Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, says the club is determined to support the new management system in every way possible to bolster the squad.
The news should excite the Aston Villa fans who want to see the club challenge for promotion after a torrid start to the season.
Smith has admitted that the Villa squad he has inherited from Steve Bruce is unbalanced, and has hinted that the defence needs to be bolstered.
The fans will be happy to hear that Smith will have funds to operate in the market, and that they can expect new arrivals in January. Villa find themselves 15th in the Championship table after 12 games.
“I’m not just confident, I’m highly respectful of the regime,” said Purslow, as quoted by Express and Star.
“The profitability and sustainability rules that govern the league we play in are part of the broader fair play regime that, many years ago, I sat on the working group and brought those rules in. We’re highly respectful of them and are of course navigating within those rules.
“It changes nothing. We are determined to support our new management team in improving this squad where needing to do so and can easily do so with the financial resources within the rules.”