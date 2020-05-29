Christian Falk says Bayern Munich want to keep reported Newcastle United target Lucas Hernandez

Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk, has claimed on Twitter that reported Newcastle United target Lucas Hernandez will not leave Bayern Munch in the summer transfer window.

German publication Bild recently claimed of interest in Hernandez from Premier League outfit Newcastle.

The Magpies have reportedly been tipped to make a move for the 24-year-old defender once the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s PIF goes through.

However, Bild’s Head of Football Falk has said that Bayern wants to keep hold of the France international.

Falk made the comments while responding to a rumour that the German giants are considering offloading the former Atletico Madrid defender.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hernandez has made seven starts and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season.

The defender has also played once in the DFB Pokal and has played 149 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Bayern Munich stay

While Hernandez has not been a huge success at Bayern, he is still only 24 years of age.

It would be wrong to dismiss the France international after just one season at the German club, who should give him at least another year to show what he is capable of.