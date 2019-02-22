Christian Eriksen’s agent comments on star’s future, Spurs fans react

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen’s agent has opened up about the Danish international’s future.
Martin Schoots has revealed to ESPN that his client is not concerned about signing a new deal or joining another club right now. He is concentrating on his football.
“Christian only wants to focus himself on football,” Schoots said. “Besides his technical, tactical and athletic skills, also this attitude has contributed over the years to his impressive transformation from world-class talent to a world-class player.
“At this moment I would prefer not to join the speculations about contracts and transfers.”
Eriksen is nearing the end of his current deal and he hasn’t signed an extension yet. It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to reach an agreement before the end of the season.
It seems that the player is not interested in extending his deal right now and that would certainly worry the Tottenham fans.
Eriksen is a world-class player who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid this year. If he refuses to sign a new deal, Spurs could lose him in the summer.
The La Liga giants have the financial muscle and the attraction to convince the club and the player.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their concerns on the matter and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
Fine by me. I wouldn’t be signing either if I was inhis shoes. Wait and see. Still think good chance he’ll sign small 2-year extension.
— THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) February 21, 2019
We love you Christian and have hope.COYS
— Shivvy10 (@shivfurlong10) February 21, 2019
He is so gone in the summer, gutted.
— N17since1882 (@Steve_Atko) February 21, 2019
Don’t sound promising does it 😔
— lee Adler (@AdlerSussudio) February 21, 2019
He’s goin, isn’t he 🙄#COYS #THFC
— Mission ImPOCHible (@BenHotspur) February 21, 2019
I love him but based on his performances he probably doesnt have the consistency that big clubs would demand week in week out
— 💙 Kat_Spurs 💙 (@Kat82_Spurs) February 21, 2019