Christian Eriksen unwilling to agree Tottenham extension

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old playmaker wants to join a Spanish club but the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid haven’t made their move yet.
It is believed that the Premier League side have offered the player a new deal worth around £200,000-a-week but the player’s representatives are not willing to negotiate.
It seems that Eriksen is determined to leave the club this summer. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
The European transfer window closes in about a week and Eriksen’s suitors will have to move quickly if they want to sign him this summer.
Eriksen has been a key player for Pochettino over the years and his departure will be a blow to Tottenham’s title aspirations.
They will need him to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
As per the report from Mirror, Levy and Pochettino are currently frustrated about the situation. They know that they could lose Eriksen next week or he could leave on a free next summer.
It will be interesting to see how Tottenham salvage this situation now.