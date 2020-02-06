Blog Columns Site News Christian Eriksen reveals why he left Tottenham

Christian Eriksen has revealed that he joined Inter Milan so that he could win some trophies.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Danish midfielder explained that the last time he won something was with Ajax and he will have a better chance of winning silverware with Inter as compared to Spurs.

Tottenham fans will certainly be disheartened to hear these comments but it seems that the Champions League final defeat had a great impact on Eriksen.

Eriksen revealed that it was ‘a very bad day’ and the experience was something he doesn’t ‘want to remember’.

He said: “There’s a big chance of winning a trophy here or a bigger chance than where I was of course. The Champions League final was a very bad day, we lost which you don’t want to remember. I’m here to win and start something new. The last time I won something was at Ajax so it’s many years ago. I still remember the feeling so I want to achieve it here as well.”

It will be interesting to see how he performs for Inter Milan. Antonio Conte has improved the Serie A side are a lot and they are firmly in the title race this season.

If they manage to win the league and end Juventus’ dominance this season, Eriksen’s decision to join them will be vindicated.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will be hoping to win some silverware with Tottenham this season.

The Londoners are still in the FA Cup and winning the competition would give Spurs some much-needed confidence boost for the next season.

The Tottenham manager recently had a classy response when asked about Eriksen.

He said to Football London: “I would say we also lost a fantastic player, because people cannot judge Christian for the last season, he has to be judged for six seasons where he showed in club and the Premier League his top quality.”

