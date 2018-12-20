Christian Eriksen reacts to Tottenham’s win over Arsenal

Tottenham picked up a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.
The win takes Mauricio Pochettino’s side to the semi finals of the competition and the Londoners will be hoping to go all the way this time.
Goals from Son and Alli secured Tottenham’s win last night. Spurs will take on Chelsea in the next round of the competition.
Midfielder Christian Eriksen has reacted to his side’s win on Twitter after the game. He gave his five word reaction on social media.
The Danish midfielder tweeted that the win felt extra nice. The fans will also be delighted with their team’s performance against the Gunners.
His tweet read:
This one felt extra nice 👌🏻#coys #ce23 https://t.co/Fm1LvvOgrf
— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) December 19, 2018
Spurs were beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League a few weeks ago and they have successfully avenged that defeat now.
Tottenham have shown great improvement under Pochettino over the years and they will be looking to secure their first silverware under him this season.