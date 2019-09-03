Christian Eriksen opens up on failed Tottenham exit

If only Christian Eriksen could’ve been the hero of his fantasy tale. Instead of getting a crowning welcome at the Santiago Bernabeu by fulfilling a lifelong dream move to Real Madrid, he must respect his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.
After reiterating his need for a bigger challenge with the La Liga giants, Eriksen has been the victim of the transfer window shutting early on in the Premier League. It’s due to Spurs not being able to pin down a proper replacement for him that the Dane has been forced to stay on in the Premier League.
He seems agitated after not being able to secure his dream move after the European transfer window closed on Monday.
He said, “I wish I could decide myself like you can do in the [computer game] Football Manager, but I can’t do that sadly. I don’t think it was wrong [to say that it was time for a new challenge]. But this is football and you never know what happens in football. A lot of things play a part.”
Of course, this doesn’t mean that he isn’t committed to the Spurs project anymore this season. He might only have one season left on his contract but there is no doubt that he will do his absolute best to guide Mauricio Pochettino’s side to the highest peak possible.
The Argentine admitted a few weeks ago how the Eriksen rumours are causing problems behind the scenes, but there’s little doubt he’s still the centre-piece of orchestrating his side’s attack. Even in this “unsettled” scenario, Eriksen went onto make a big impact in their Premier League opener against Aston Villa last month.
Indeed, the influential midfielder completely changed up the game after coming, overturning he 0-1 deficit to win the game 3-1. He created three goal-scoring chances and played a big role in opening up space for the Spurs attack and giving his team-mates more room to expose Villa’s frailties.
Even in the heated North London derby recently, Eriksen looked sharp with his clinical work going forward. Not only did he cleverly score the opener by latching onto Bernd Leno’s mistake, but he was also crucial to Tottenham’s impressive counter-attacks. He also tested Leno continuously with his multiple shots on target.
Of course, Pochettino’s glad to have his midfield ace on for another season. Eriksen will play as his farthest forward midfielder, dictating their attacking tempo and knitting together moves to retain that flair in Spurs’ electric attack. Of course, there’s a big chance he leaves for nothing next season, but Eriksen’s commitment means that Spurs will still reap the rewards of his brilliance.