Christian Eriksen opens up about his Tottenham future

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has opened up about his future at the club.
The Danish playmaker has been linked with an exit but he insists that his future is not decided yet.
Eriksen revealed that he has left the matter in the hands of his agent and he has had talks with the club regarding an extension.
“No – not what I know at least,” he said, as reported by Danish news outlet BT – via Sport Witness.
“There are so many rumours. But you are journalists, so it’s your job to find out what’s right and wrong. I have my agent to take care of it [contract talks] so I can focus on playing football. Then we see in the end where it ends. There have been talks with Tottenham many times. I have not felt that they will throw me out yet”.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can hold on to their star midfielder beyond this season.
Eriksen is one of the best players in the Premier League and losing him would be quite a blow for Pochettino.
If the likes of Real Madrid come in for his services, it will be tough to convince the player to stay on.
Toby Alderweireld has already been linked with a move away and losing another key star in the same window could be a major setback for the Londoners.
Daniel Levy must do everything in his power to keep his best players at the club. Even if it means handing out premium contracts.